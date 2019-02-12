Keith Thurman calls out Manny ‘Pacman’ Pacquiao on Instagram

Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman was in Tokyo, Japan celebrating and enjoying the nightlife with his wife and friends, but he still had time to call out Filipino ring legend Manny ‘Pacman’ Pacquiao to a fight.

Pacquiao and Thurman fought a week apart, with two different performances.

On January 19, 2019, 40-year-old Pacquiao who is also a full-time Senator in the Philippines, won a one-sided decision over a 29-year-old Adrien Broner.

One week later, the undefeated Thurman who was out of the ring mending an elbow injury fought Josesito Lopez as a tune-up opponent to shake off the cobwebs from his nearly two-year hiatus from the sport.







In Thurman’s fight he was able to knockdown Lopez early, only for the tough journeyman boxer to come off the canvas and nearly have Thurman out on his feet in the 7th round.

Thurman went on to win a majority decision with one judge scoring it a draw.

Pacquiao at 40 looked far superior to the 30-year-old Thurman.

Both are Champions under the WBA sanctioning body, Thurman holds the WBA super title, and Pacquiao has the regular belt, a showdown between the two would be the most logical fight at welterweight.

Thurman recently posted a video on his Instagram where a friend of his called out the Pacman telling him to sign the contract and Thurman yelled out Pacman three times.

The Pacman wants to fight soon and he could return to the ring in either April or July of this year depending on his political schedule.

Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman could likely happen next since both fighters are signed to Al Haymon’s PBC banner.