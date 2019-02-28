Keith Thurman urges Manny Pacquiao to sign the contract for WBA title fight

The current WBA ‘Super’ welterweight world champion Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman has been vocal about his dream of facing eight-division world champion and WBA “Regular” belt holder Manny ‘Pacman’ Pacquiao in a super fight for the real WBA championship.

Earlier this month, the undefeated American champ issued a call out to the Pacman from Tokyo, Japan while on vacation with his wife. He told the Filipino ring legend to sign the contract on his Instagram live while celebrating with friends and family in a night club.

The showdown between the two WBA champions will determine who the real champion is in the division.

Thurman had a long layoff due to surgery and recovery, he came back in Janaury of 2019 and defended his WBA title against Josesito Lopez in a hard-fought title defense. Thurman had a tough time in the seventh round where Lopez staggered him and nearly had him out on his feet. Thurman recovered and ultimately won by majority decision.







Pacquiao won the WBA “Regular” version of the welterweight title on July 15, 2018 when he stopped Argentine puncher Lucas Matthysse by seventh round TKO in Malaysia.

The 40-year-old Pacquiao signed with Al Haymon and Premier Boxing Champions and made a bold statement that he wanted to face the young lions of the division. His hit list included Adrien Broner, Errol Spence Jr., Mikey Garcia, Keith Thurman, and Shawn Porter.

Pacquiao’s first fight under the PBC banner was on Showtime PPV against Adrien Broner. Pacquiao beat the former four-division champion by decision in a one sided scrap.

Thurman is heavily pursuing the Filipino Senator and on February 28, 2019 he went on Twitter to call out the aging legend urging him to sign the contract and posted an image of a fight poster with both of them on it for a Showtime PPV for May 4, 2019.

FakeNews #FakeNews Not real but boy doesn’t it look good who is buying this who is ready #imready #letsgopacman #signthecontract anytime any place #TeamThurman (Source)

The fight would be one of the hottest tickets in town, pairing the new welterweight king versus the old lion.

With both champions under Haymon the fight could easily be made. It all depends on what Pacquiao wants next, he currently has his eyes set on a rematch with nemesis Floyd Mayweather Jr. and will await the outcome of the March 16 PPV between IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. and Mikey Garcia before making his decision.