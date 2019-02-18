Lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury signs long-term deal with Top Rank and ESPN

Undefeated heavyweight boxing star, Tyson Fury and promoter Frank Warren, announced a surprising long-term deal with US-based boxing powerhouse Top Rank and ESPN on Monday.

Fury (27-0-1, 19 KOs) will be co-promoted by Top Rank and Queensberry Promotions, with a minimum of two-fights a year in the United States.

Bob Arum the legendary boxing promoter was pleased to sign Fury a charismatic fighter he has great admiration for especially after his valiant effort against WBC world champion Deontay Wilder last December which ended in a Draw.

Fury made a lot of fans after he boxed the KO artist Wilder for 12-rounds and survived a brutal knockdown in the 12th, only to get back on his feet to hurt Wilder before the round ended.







The outspoken Fury also has the gift of gab, and Bob Arum will make sure to have him on various media outlets doing interviews to help promote himself and get his name out there in the States.

Fury is a highly marketable fighter due to his enigmatic personality and his ability to move like a lightweight at 6 foot 9 and over 250 pounds.

He is only 30-years-old and still in his prime, around the same age Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao became massive PPV attractions.

The Top Rank/ESPN deal was negotiated by Fury’s management team Queensberry Promotions and MTK Global, BT Sport will continue to broadcast his fights in the United Kingdom with ESPN being the main US TV partner.

This new deal will give Fury more exposure on an international level to help build up his brand.

The main question will be if the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder rematch can still be made since Wilder is with rival Al Haymon of Premier Boxing Champions and Bob Arum has a history of negativity toward Haymon.

The TV rights could also make it difficult, Haymon has deals with FOX, CBS, and SHOWTIME, while Arum and Top Rank work with ESPN.

The mostly likely way the rematch between Fury and Wilder could be made is if they cross promote and broadcast like when Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather fought, HBO and SHOWTIME joined forces to put on the record-setting Pay-Per-View event in 2015.