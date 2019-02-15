Manny Pacquiao is a fool to believe Floyd Mayweather would rematch him

Manny ‘Pacman’ Pacquiao is one of the easiest boxers to fool.

Born again pastors played him for donations. Promoters used him and abused his loyalty. He had his Los Angeles home robbed while he was fighting Adrien Broner, and the list goes on and on.

He actually believed Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather would give him a rematch when they met in Tokyo, and suckered him into signing a multi-fight deal with Al Haymon and PBC with the hope of landing fight number two.

The truth is Pacquiao will be used as a stepping stone for the young prime PBC welterweights.







First Bob Arum used and abused Pacman over at Top Rank for his young fighters, now Pacman probably believes if he beats Keith Thurman or the winner of Errol Spence Jr. vs. Mikey Garcia he will get the rematch with Floyd.

WRONG! All of those young fighters will likely knockout the past prime Pacquiao.

Floyd hoodwinked Manny and I don’t feel an ounce of sorrow for the 40-year-old Filipino.

Mayweather told TMZ Sports he focused on exhibition fights from now on for $10 million a bout, just like the one he had with 20-year-old undersized kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in Japan on New Year’s Eve.

Floyd didn’t even want to answer the reporter’s question when he asked him about the Pacquiao rematch, he said its all about exhibition bouts and he has a couple lined up in Japan that could net him $80 million total.

Given Pacquiao’s history of poor decision-making skills, it’s no surprise he fell Mayweather’s false promises.

The Pacman is also a politician in the Philippines, yet he is so easily fooled, that is not a good look if you want someone to help run a country.

Pacquiao is gullible and this is the same man who signed a contract with Golden Boy promotions while under contract with Top Rank.

When Floyd can make millions fighting exhibition bouts he doesn’t need to risk his health fighting Pacquiao or any other real boxer in a legit 12-round bout.

Pacquiao had his chance and he failed miserably against Mayweather, the fight was so boring I doubt fans will pay another $100 to watch that again.

He isn’t someone I’d like as a President, he might sign the Philippines away to China or something with the way he likes to sign any contract in front of him.

I understand he is a charitable man but it’s almost bordering on Narcissism, he does it to for reputation because he knows he will gain the support of the people locally for their votes. He also enjoys playing a pastor and prophet. I bet he likes to read the news clippings of him giving all his money to the poor people.

Guess what? Money doesn’t grow on trees and eventually you will have nothing left. Once you can no longer box and have no money you will wind up making your family suffer because you will be broke.

If he really wants to help people, focus trying to educate the poor instead of just giving them a few pesos for their support, help provide jobs and education so they can understand laws, and be a better role model to the people by not being easily fooled.