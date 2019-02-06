Manny Pacquiao should fight Keith Thurman next for WBA supremacy

Manny ‘Pacman’ Pacquiao beat Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner to keep his WBA “regular” welterweight belt in his first fight as a PBC boxer.

The fight took place on January 19, 2019 at the MGM Grand and was the first bout in the United States for the Filipino ring icon since he defeat Jessie Vargas in 2016 in Las Vegas.

A week later undefeated WBA “super” champion Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman (29-0, 22 KOs) survived a round 7 scare against pressure fighter Josesito Lopez at the Barclays and went on to win a hard-fought decision over the Riverside Rocky.

Thurman dropped Lopez early and it looked like he would stop him eventually, but the tables turned when Lopez dug deep and pressed the elusive Thurman and rocked him around the ring in round seven.







It showed that Thurman is vulnerable, but it also showed he has heart.

If Manny Pacquiao doesn’t get the Floyd Mayweather Jr. rematch next, I would like to see him fight Keith Thurman since they both hold WBA titles.

There should really only be one belt holder and I would have thought Pacquiao would have been elevated to Super status after Thurman had two years of inactivity.

Pacquiao vs. Thurman would be a very good match up and at 40-years-old it would be another great win for the Pacman to further add to his already astonishing boxing legacy.

I believe Keith Thurman is the number one welterweight in the world. He already beat guys like Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter, Pacquiao is number two in the division his resume speaks for itself.

Pacquiao got robbed of WBO welterweight title by Jeff Horn in Australia. If you think Horn won you must be from the land down under or his friends or family.

Let’s just hope Thurman doesn’t run and comes to fight this time, it’s getting boring seeing boxers constantly running away from Pacquiao, they need to give the fans a good show and dig deep and bring the fight forward to prove they are the best.

If you are on a big show go for the KO and give your all that is how Manny Pacquiao became a superstar, he fought and aging Oscar De La Hoya and tore him up from pillar to post with no remorse.

Thurman needs to put on an amazing performance against an older Pacman in order for him to get the love of the fans, if he runs and jabs in a boring fight it shows he cares more about his undefeated record than his legacy.

If Pacquiao and Thurman do square up it would be a battle for top welterweight status. The old wise warrior against the young king of the division.

I am an avid fan of boxing and video games. My first fight of memory was watching Prince Naseem Hamed destroy Kevin Kelly. I enjoy all aspects of the sport. My favorite current boxer is Manny "Pacman" Pacquiao. My favorite boxing match is Diego Corrales vs. Jose Luis Castillo 1. I love watching boxing on Pay-Per-View more than being there live because you can really enjoy and watch the action from the best view.