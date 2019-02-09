Soulja Boy claims he will fight Jake Paul in boxing match

Rapper Soulja Boy and YouTube sensation Jake Paul have been going back and forth on social media talking about a big boxing match between the two.

Jake Paul had a successful YouTube Pay-Per-View event on August 25, 2018 taking on fellow YouTuber Deji Olatunji and stopping him in the 5th round in his amateur boxing debut with his brother Logan Paul taking on KSI in the main event.

Paul challenged Chris Brown after his TKO win over Deji, but Brown never accepted the challenge.

He is now setting his sights on rapper Soulja Boy, the two young stars according to TMZ Sports have agreed verbally to fight for $20 million.







This could be all talk to gain more publicity by Soulja Boy because Paul is much larger than him and it would probably never get approved by an athletic commission.

Either Paul would have to cut a substantial amount of weight or Soulja Boy would have to bulk up to meet in the middle with a catchweight of some sorts.

Previously Soulja Boy wanted to fight Chris Brown but again the fight never came to fruition and was just another attention grab.

Jake and his brother Logan not only box but they have wrestling backgrounds and even called out UFC President Dana White to give them an MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) bout against the likes of CM Punk or Conor McGregor.