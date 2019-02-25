Tramaine Williams Path To Stardom Continues With KO Win Over Jose Rodriguez

(February 24, 2019) – Roc Nation Sports featherweight boxer Tramaine Williams (16-0, 6 KOs) shined under the bright lights of the Genetti Manor ring on Saturday, claiming a victory over Jose Rodriguez (32-9, 19 KOs) of Mexico by knockout at 1:19 in the first round.

Williams was sensational in his first return to the ring since his October 2018 release from prison. The impressive victory gives the New Haven native the redemption needed to continue his path to stardom and secure a high caliber fight soon.

“I am so lucky to have gotten another shot at greatness and am looking forward to the chance of fighting for a title this year. My goal is to become a world champion within 2019.”

Prior to his sentencing, Williams was on the fast track to becoming one of the world’s best featherweight fighters.







As a ten-time national amateur champion as well as a two-time Ringside World Champion and a four-time Silver Gloves Champion, Williams was destined for greatness even as an amateur.

At 19 years old he turned professional and easily defeated his first nine opponents leading to high hopes for the future.

“Tramaine came into this fight knowing he needed a win to get back on track. He wanted to fight against a top-level veteran and not take the easy route back against a weak opponent. That’s the kind of fighter he is,” said Roc Nation Sports boxing promoter Dino Duva. “We never gave up a Tramaine even as he dealt with adversity and are proud of his dedication to the comeback. As long as this continues, we are looking forward to future opportunities against world class opponents as soon as possible for Tramaine to showcase his abilities.”

In his last fight on March 30, 2018, Williams dominated Pedro Antonio Rodriguez of Mexico by unanimous decision at the Fillmore in Philadelphia, Pa. With this win, Williams hopes to make a run for a world title fight and prove himself further amongst up and coming boxers.