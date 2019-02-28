VIDEO: Canelo vs Jacobs Full New York Fight Announcement Press Conference

The official presser to announce the anticipated Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs middleweight unification bout on May 4, 2019 kicked off on Wednesday at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City.

The fight is promoted by Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy promotions, Eddie Hearn and Matchroom sports, and will be live streamed online in the United States on DAZN.

Canelo (50-1-2, 34 KOs) holds the WBA, WBC middleweight world titles and is widely considered the biggest Pay-Per-View attraction in boxing.

The Mexican super star is only 28, but already a grizzled veteran in boxing with over 50 fights and coming off a huge win against Gennady Golovkin. In December of 2018, he went up in weight for his DAZN debut against WBA “regular” super middleweight champion Rocky Fielding and stopped him in three rounds.







Canelo decided to drop back down to 160-pounds to defend his two world titles against newly signed DAZN star Danny Jacobs of Brooklyn.

Jacobs (35-2, 29 KOs) signed a new deal with promoter Eddie Hearn and DAZN and right off the bat he was given the cash cow Canelo Alvarez.

On October 27, 2018, he went on to defeat Ukrainian boxer Serhiy Derevianchenko for the vacant IBF middleweight belt.

On Cinco de Mayo weekend at the T-mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Jacobs will have his chance to really become a huge name in boxing and become a unified champion against the biggest draw in the sport Canelo Alvarez.

During the presser the two sides were respectful and professional, each champion show confidence that on May 4th they will be victorious and go home with the belts.

Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Danny Jacobs New York City Press Conference Video



Video by DAZN