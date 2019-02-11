Video: Floyd Mayweather Sr. gets knocked down hard in sparring

The former boxer turned trainer Floyd Mayweather Sr. was joking around at his sons TMT boxing gym in Las Vegas and what seemed to be a playful sparring session had Floyd Sr. with lying on his back with his feet in the air.

Mayweather Sr. is 66 years old and still one of the cockiest guys in boxing. Every time you enter the gym he will show off his hand speed and reflexes, but his ability to take a punch is no longer the same.

It was unclear how the sparring match started, but TMZ Sports obtained video of the moment Floyd Sr. was caught with a left hook that rocked him bad sending him to the canvas.

Floyd Sr. was in his signature shoulder roll stance but the much larger and younger opponent had fast hands himself and warned the older Mayweather he was going to throw the left hook and would hurt him before throwing a three punch combo that finished with the aforementioned left hook that sent Mayweather down to the canvas.







Mayweather Sr. is going to be okay but maybe it’s time for him to stop challenging the younger guys in the gym and stick to training because boxing is a young man’s sport and he could wind up seriously hurt.

Let’s hope the next time we see him in the ring he is working the corner of another fighter or doing mitt work and not challenging younger guys to put the gloves.