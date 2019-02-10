Video of Manny Pacquiao’s son Jimuel in his first boxing match

Manny ‘Pacman’ Pacquiao could have another fighter in the family because his teenage son Emmanuel “Jimuel” Pacquiao Jr. has shown interest in boxing.

The high school aged son went with his father to Los Angeles, California a few months ago to train side by side with his legendary father as he prepared for his January fight with Adrien Broner.

The father and son duo, jogged the hills of Hollywood, shadow boxed and did crunches together.

The 40-year-old Pacquiao never taught his sons how to box because he felt it wasn’t a profession you should force on your children and he would rather his kids do something else other than follow his foot steps in the ring.







Pacquiao like many boxers only fought to make it out of poverty and for their kids to have a better life.

Manny accepted the fact that his son Jimuel wanted to start training in boxing, and he must allow his son to be his own man soon and all he can do is to support his children in whichever path they choose.

During his time with his father at Wild Card Boxing Club, Jimuel trained with former WBC Light Flyweight World Champion Rodel Mayol, they hit the pads together and went over other boxing drills.

Jimuel finally had his first smoker fight at the Budnikov Martial Arts Alabang, Muntinlupa City, Philippines.

In the boxing match footage, Jimuel showed the same fire and aggression as his father, but his punches were still wild and need fine tuning.

If his son decides to take up boxing as a profession, he will need to develop the desire and discipline that made his father an All Time Great.

Emmanuel “Jimuel” Pacquiao Jr. Vs Lucas Carson full boxing match video



YouTube video uploaded by Joven Sports

