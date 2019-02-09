Watch Alberto Machado vs Andrew Cancio, Rey Vargas vs Franklin Manzanilla Live Online

WBA Super Featherweight World Champion Alberto “Explosivo” Machado will defend his belt against Andrew “El Chango” Cancio and 122-pound champion Rey Vargas will put his title on the line against challenger Franklin Manzanilla at the Fantasy Springs Resort and Casino in Indian, CA, live streamed online through DAZN.

Machado (21-0, 17 KOs) is undefeated and holds the 130-pound WBA regular belt. He is currently trained by hall of fame boxing legend Freddie Roach.

The Puerto Rican southpaw won the vacant WBA title when he knocked out Jezreel Corrales on October 17, 2017 at the Turning Stone Resort Casino, Verona, New York and has defended the belt twice. This will be his third title defense.

At 5 foot 10 he is one of the tallest 130 pounders in the division, also one of the hardest punchers with 17 of his 21 wins by stoppage.







Tonight he will take on a very game California boxer in the desert city of Indio.

Cancio (19-4-2, 14 KOs) comes from Blythe, California and has striven to one day fight for the world title and become a champion, tonight he has the opportunity to make a name for himself by defeating the undefeated Puerto Rican champion.

Unbeaten WBC Super Bantamweight World Champion Rey Vargas (32-0, 22 KOs) of Mexico will try to make the fourth defense of his title against Venezuelan challenger Franklin Manzanilla (18-4, 17 KOs).

Joseph Diaz Jr. will take on Charles Huerta in a 10-round super featherweight special attraction.

Undefeated Mexican Oscar Duarte (15-0-1, 10 KOs) will open the DAZN live stream against Adrien Estrella.

Golden Boy Promotions/DAZN Fight Card February 9, 2019

Main Event – Alberto Machado vs. Andre Cancio (WBA “regular” super featherweight title)

Rey Vargas vs. Franklin Manzanilla (WBC super bantamweight title)

Joseph Diaz vs. Charles Huerta

Oscar Duarte vs. Adrian Estrella

Watch Machado vs. Cancio, Vargas vs. Manzanilla Live on DAZN – Saturday Feb, 9,2019 at 4:30 p.m. PT