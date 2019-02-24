Watch Anthony Dirrell vs Avni Yildirim WBC Championship Live on FS1

American Anthony Dirrell takes on Turkish boxer Avni Yildirim for the vacant WBC super middleweight world title on Saturday night live on PBC on Fox Sports 1 at The Armory in Minneapolis.

Dirrell (32-1-1, 24 KOs) held the WBC super middleweight title in 2014 when he beat Sakio Bika by unanimous decision in a rematch. He lost the belt in his first title defense to Badou Jack, but has a chance to win the title again tonight against tough Avni Yildirim of Turkey.

The Flint, Michigan native hasn’t lost since 2016 and has one his last five. He will be the favorite in tonight’s PBC on FS1 card.

Yildirim (21-1, 12 KOs) only professional defeat came in 2017 when he lost to Chris Eubank Jr. by KO in the World Boxing Super Series: super-middleweight quarter-finals.







Since his defeat he has strung together a 5-fight win streak and now has the chance to fight for a world championship.

For Dirrell this is a chance at redemption and a second run as a world champion, and for Yildirim he has a shot to carry out his dream of being a world champion boxer.

Fight Card

Anthony Dirrell vs Avni Yildirim

Jamal James vs Janer Gonzales

Marcos Hernandez vs Jeison Rosario

Efe Apochi vs Earl Newman

Money Powell IV vs Javier Frazier

Bryant Perrella vs Breidis Prescott

Saturday, February 23, 2019 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota Live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1).