WATCH Eleider Alvarez vs Sergey Kovalev 2, Teofimo Lopez vs Diego Magdaleno Live Online

Top Rank on ESPN heads to the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on Saturday, February 2nd, for an action packed night of boxing featuring Eleider Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev II and Teofimo Lopez vs. Diego Magdaleno.

The training facility of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team will host the boxing event that features a rematch between undefeated Colombian WBO light heavyweight world champion Eleider “The Storm” Alvarez and former holder of the title Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev.

Eleider Alvarez (24-0, 12 KOs) trains out of Montreal, Quebec, Canada but grew up in and represented Colombia in the 2008 Olympic games.

Before his first world title fight with Kovalev, the 34-year-old, beat Edison Miranda, Isaac Chilemba, Lucian Bute, and Jean Pascal. He was well seasoned and beat several of the best boxers in the division making him a viable challenger to the title.







When he finally landed the WBO title shot, he was overlooked and it was being promoted as Kovalev’s resurgence since losing back to back fights to Andre Ward.

The bout ended up in an upset with Alvarez stopping the devastating Russian puncher in round seven.

Sergey Kovalev (32-3-1, 28 KOs) is now training under American boxing coach Buddy McGirt and feels he wasn’t the best he could be on the night.

He will try to make more adjustments heading into the rematch because if he loses it could be the end of his career as a boxing elite.

Teofimo Lopez (11-0, 9 KOs) is the 2018 “Prospect of the Year” and one of the most entertaining young fighters in the world today.

The 21-year-old lightweight sensation has delivered impressive flashy knockout performances and his confidence is through the roof. The ambitious former Olympian wants to fight for a world title soon, but first he must take on his toughest test in veteran Diego Magdaleno.

Diego Magdaleno (31-2, 13 KOs) is 32-years-old and a former title challenger. He feels his experience will stun the youth of Teofimo and he will teach the ambitious young fighter a lesson in boxing.

Watch Eleider Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev Rematch and Teofimo Lopez vs. Diego Magdaleno LIVE on February 2, 2019 at 12 a.m. ET/PT Exclusively on ESPN+ in North America, the event will also be televised in the UK on BoxNation.