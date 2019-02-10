Watch Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs Hugo Ruiz Live on Showtime Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions hosts an action filled night of boxing in Carson, California with a WBA super featherweight main event featuring undefeated knockout artist Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis facing defending his belt against former world champion Hugo Ruiz. Tonight’s event will air live on Showtime Championship Boxing.

The originally scheduled opponent for Davis was former multiple division world champion Abner Mares, but he had to pull out of the fight due to a detached retina suffered in training camp that required surgery.

Hugo Ruiz (39-4, 33 KOs) a super bantamweight champion from Mexico is the late replacement for Abner Mares and he just fought Alberto Guevara on the January 19 Manny ‘Pacman’ Pacquiao vs. Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner Showtime PPV card.

This will be a huge step up for the hard-hitting Ruiz, even though 33 of his 39 wins are by KO, he will be at a size disadvantage going up to 130-pounds against a much larger and stronger Tank Davis.

On fight night Ruiz will likely be outweighed by Davis, and this will be a fight to the finish with a knockout as a likely possibility.

Tank Davis (20-0, 19 KOs) is backed by boxing superstar Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather Jr. and is one of the brightest young stars in the sport.

Davis has finished 19 of his 20 professional bouts by knockout and he is looking to put on a dominant performance tonight against Ruiz, adding KO number 20 to his list.

The opening bout of the broadcast will pit former world champion Javier Fortuna against heavy-handed Sharif Bogere in a 10-round lightweight bout.

Fight Card

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis (champ) vs Hugo Ruiz (WBA “Super” junior lightweight championship)

Mario Barrios vs Richard Zamora

Javier Fortuna vs Sharif Bogere

Erickson Lubin vs Ishe Smith

Premier Boxing Champions: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Hugo Ruiz takes place at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on February 9, 2019 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on SHOWTIME.