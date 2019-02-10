WATCH Jose Ramirez vs Jose Zepeda, Ray Beltran vs Hiroki Okada Live on ESPN

Undefeated WBC light welterweight world champion Jose Ramirez will defend his title against Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California for a special Sunday, February 10, 2019 edition of Top Rank on ESPN Card that will be live streamed and televised from top to bottom.

The co-feature will be former lightweight world champion Ray Beltran taking on Japanese fighter Hiroki Okada in a 140-pound contest.

Ramirez (23-0, 16 KOs) comes from Avenal, California and at 26 he is already a world champion with a huge local fan following.

He fought in the 2012 Olympics representing the United States and trained under the legendary Freddie Roach before transferring over to Robert Garcia in Riverside, CA.







Ramirez is one of the stars of Top Rank promotions and he is a class act in and out the ring. For tonight’s fight against Zepeda he will donate a portion of ticket sales to the Community Cancer Institute in Clovis, CA.

Zepeda (30-1, 25 KOs) is a former lightweight contender from La Puente, CA. He only has one defeat and it was by RTD due to injury when he dislocated his shoulder in 2015 against British boxer Terry Flanagan for the vacant WBO Lightweight title.

This is his second opportunity at a world title and he could also be Ramirez most difficult opponent.

Ray Beltran (35-8-1-1, 21 KOs) spent most of his early career as the main sparring partner of Filipino boxing Legend Manny Pacquiao. He fought for a world title several times but fell short and on the end of some bad decisions.

He finally achieved his dream at the age of 37 beating Paulus Moses by unanimous decision for the vacant WBO lightweight world title, only to lose the belt in his next fight to Jose Pedraza.

Tonight he will fight in the 140-pound division against tough Japanese boxer Hiroki Okada.

Fight Card

Jose Ramirez vs. Jose Zepeda

Ray Beltran vs. Hiroki Okada

Genesis Servania vs. Carlos Castro

Joel Diaz Jr vs. Cristian Coria

Andy Vences vs. Dardan Zenunaj

Gabriel Flores Jr. vs. Alex Torres Rynn

Saul Rodriguez vs. Aelio Mesquita

Isidro Ochoa vs. Jesus Guzman

Guido Vianello vs. Andrew Satterfield

The entire undercard will stream live online starting at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and the main card will air on 7:00 PM ET/PT on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.