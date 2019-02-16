Watch Leo Santa Cruz vs Rafael Rivera, Omar Figueroa Jr vs John Molina Jr Live Stream

The Premier Boxing Champions card on Feb. 16 live from the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles will feature a stacked card with Leo Santa Cruz vs. Rafael Rivera as the main event and a co-feature between former world champion Omar Figueroa Jr. and John Molina Jr. in what could be the most action packed fight of the night.

The PBC on FOX card will be shown live on TV through FOX, Fox Deportes and online at Fox Sports Go, the live streaming app where you can watch sporting events from your computer, tablet, or mobile device.

Leo Santa Cruz (35-1-1, 19 KOs) is a three weight division world champion, he held titles at bantamweight, super-bantamweight, and currently holds the WBA featherweight title.

He is known for his pressure fighting style and work rate. He breaks down opponents using a barrage of punches and doesn’t stop coming forward due to his supreme conditioning and iron chin.







Tonight he wants to put on a show for the local LA crowd and he has a worthy dance partner who will bring the fight.

Rafael Rivera (26-2-2, 17 KOs) is the challenger from Mexico that will try to unseat the champion in his backyard. Rivera is known for his aggressive style and this could be an all out war.

Omar Figueroa (27-0-1, 19 KOs) of Welasco, Texas is and undefeated former WBC lightweight world champion and is best known for his brutal war against Japanese Nihito Arakawa.

Having out grown the 135-pound division he moved up to light welterweight and defeat former world champions Antonio DeMarco and Robert Guerrero.

In 2018 he took the year off to recover from an injury and get some much-needed rest after being in tough physical fights.

John Molina Jr. (30-7, 24 KOs) of Covina, California has never held a world title, but fought once for the WBC lightweight championship in 2012 against Antonio DeMarco and losing by TKO.

Molina’s biggest win came against ferocious puncher Ruslan Provodnikov in 2016, he was able to change his style and outbox the Siberian Rocky and win on the cards by unanimous decision.

The style match-up between Figueroa and Molina suggests that this fight will be real back and fort slugfest that you can’t miss.



Fight Card

Leo Santa Cruz vs Rafael Rivera

Sebastian Fundora vs Donnie Marshall

Omar Figueroa Jr. vs John Molina Jr.

Cesar Juarez vs Ryosuka Iwasa

Hugo Centeno Jr. vs Oscar Cortez

Karlos Balderas vs Jose Cen Torres

Ivan Redkach vs Tyrone Harris

Santa Cruz vs Rivera WBA Featherweight Championship, Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 8:00 pm ET Eastern Time / 5:00 pm PT Pacific Time Live on FOX/Fox Deportes and online via live stream video feed at foxsportsgo.com.