Watch Richard Commey vs Isa Chaniev, Oscar Valdez vs Carmine Tommasone Live on ESPN

ESPN has a stacked day of boxing on February 2nd from the Dallas Cowboys training facility in Frisco, Texas.

Boxing fans from all around the world including Ghana and Russia will tune in to watch their combatants trade blows.

The pride of Ghana, Africa Richard Commey (27-2, 24 KOs) will take on Russian Isa Chaniev (13-1, 6 KOs) for the vacant IBF lightweight world championship.

Undefeated Oscar Valdez (24-0, 19 KOs) will put his WBO featherweight world title belt on the line against fellow undefeated challenger Carmine Tommasone (19-0, 5 KOs) and someones zero has got to go.







Commey a native of Ghana is looking to make his country proud by becoming a world champion tonight after failing in his first shot at a title losing a split decision to Robert Easter Jr. for the IBF lightweight belt.

This time he feels he will become a champion as he takes on durable Russian Isa Chaniev for the vacant IBF title.

The winner of Commey vs. Chaniev could be headed toward a unification bout with lightweight king Vasyl Lomachenko later in the year.

Oscar Valdez won the WBO featherweight title by TKO against Argentine Matias Rueda in 2016 and has defended the belt successfully four times.

Tonight he takes on undefeated Italian boxer Carmine Tommasone who competed in the 2016 Olympic games representing his country.

The televised undercard event is promoted by Top Rank promotions in association with DiBella Entertainment and will feature a WBO light heavyweight main event rematch Eleider Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev on ESPN+ streaming service later in the night.

Watch Oscar Valdez vs. Carmine Tommasone WBO featherweight title Bout and Richard Commey vs. Isa Chaniev IBF lightweight title bout at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT LIVE on ESPN and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes.

The first of the five-fight undercard, which includes rising middleweight prospect Janibek Alimkhanuly taking on Steven Martinez, will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET on the ESPN+ online streaming service.