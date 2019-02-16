Watch Rob Brant vs Khasan Baysangurov, Joshua Greer, and Mikaela Mayer Live on ESPN

Top Rank on ESPN presents a Feb. 15 triple-header Rob Brant vs Khasan Baysangurov, Joshua Greer Jr. vs. Giovanni Escaner, and Mikaela Mayer vs. Yareli Larios live from the Grand Casino in Hinckley, Minnesota.

Rob ‘Bravo’ Brant (24-1, 16 KOs) pulled off the upset on October 20 when he beat Japanese champion Ryota Murata by decision to claim the WBA “regular” middleweight title.

In his big win over Murata he threw for over 1,200 punches outworking the Japanese boxing star.

Brant comes from Oakdale, Minnesota and will make his first title defense in his home state against unbeaten Ukrainian Khasan Baysangurov.







At only 28, Brant is still in his prime and will seize this opportunity to try to make a long run as champion in the 160-pound weight class.

His turned pro in 2012 and his only professional loss came to Germany’s Jurgen Brahmer in the World Boxing Super Series: super-middleweight quarter-final.

On the undercard, 24-year-old Chicago native Joshua Greer (19-1-1, 11 KOs) will take on 28-year-old Filipino Giovanni Escaner (19-3, 13 KOs) in a bantamweight bout.

US Olympian Mikaela Mayer (9-0, 4 KOs) is a fast rising female super-featherweight prospect who turned pro in 2017, she will take on Mexico’s Yareli Larios (13-1-1, 3 KOs) in the opening bout of the TV broadcast.

Fight Card

Rob Brant vs. Khasan Baysangurov

Joshua Greer vs. Giovanni Escaner

Mikaela Mayer vs. Yareli Larios

Live on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 9:00 PM ET/PT on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. The full undercard will be live streamed at 6:00 PM ET/PT on ESPN+.