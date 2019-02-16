Watch Shohjahon Ergashev vs Mykal Fox, Thomas Ward vs Jesse Angel Hernandez Live

ShoBox heads to the Kansas Star Arena in Mulvane, Kansas for a February 15 fight card topped by Shohjahon Ergashev vs. Mykal Fox and Jesse Angel Hernandez vs. Thomas Ward.

The main event pits two undefeated junior-welterweight boxers with two different styles in a 10-rounder.

Shohjahon Ergashev (15-0, 14 KOs) of Uzebekistan is a southpaw power puncher, he has knocked out all but one of his 15 opponents and when he fights his goal is to always end the bout by KO in impressive fashion.

American Mykal Fox (19-0, 5 KOs) is more of a boxer who relies on his long limbs to keep his opponent at bay. His style is to avoid punishment and win the bout by scoring the most points. At 6’3 he will have the height and reach over his 5’10 power punching opponent.







Ergashev vs. Fox is the classic boxer versus puncher match-up. It can either end in a KO or go to the 10-round distance.

The co-feature of the evening is Thomas Patrick Ward vs. Jesse Angel Hernandez in a 10-round super-bantamweight bout.

Ward (25-0, 4 KOs) is a scrappy 122-pound boxer from Britain, he isn’t a power puncher but uses his work rate and movement to win fights on points.

Tonight the super-bantamweight will take on a very tough contender in Jesse Angel Hernandez (12-1, 7 KOs), the winner is a step closer to a world title.

Watch Shohjahon Ergashev vs. Mykal Fox and Thomas Patrick Ward vs. Jesse Angel Hernandez on February 15, 2019 at 10:00 ET/PT LIVE on SHOWTIME in the US and Box Nation in the UK.