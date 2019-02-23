Watch The James DeGale vs Chris Eubank Jr Fight Live Stream Online

The super middleweight showdown James DeGale vs. Chris Eubank Jr. airs on February 23 live online through SHOWTIME Sports in the US and ITV in the UK, the event will take place from The O2 in London, England.

The co-main event features undefeated British heavyweight prospect Joe Joyce taking on former WBC world champion Bermane Stiverne in a 12-round heavyweight bout.

DeGale (25-2-1, 15 KOs) is an Olympic gold medalist and a former IBF 168-pound champion. He comes from Hammersmith, West London and is a very skillful southpaw.

Eubank Jr. (27-2, 21 KOs) is the son of legend Chris Eubank Sr. and has yet to taste championship gold. His first shot at a world title came in February 2018 when he fought WBA super champion George Groves and lost a unanimous decision.







DeGale and Eubank are bitter rivals with a history of talking trash at each other for years and will now have a chance to take out their frustrations in the ring with their fists instead of their mouth’s.

Joyce (7-0, 7 KOs) is 33 and won the silver medal for Great Britain at the 2016 Olympic games in rio, since turning pro he is on a fast track to try to land a title shot since he is already in his 30s he wants to win a world title before he starts slowing down.

Stiverne (25-3-1, 21 KOs) is a former WBC champion. The Haitian-Canadian hasn’t fought since losing by KO to Deontay Wilder in 2017. This will be his first fight back and he plans on trying to derail the Joe Joyce hype train.

This will be Joyce’s biggest step up in competition in fighting a former world champion. If he can prevail in dominant fashion it will lead him closer to a title shot if he loses it will be a bit step back especially at the age of 33 he cannot afford to lose.

James DeGale vs. Chris Eubank Jr. LIVE on SAT, FEB 23, 2019 3:45 PM ET / 12:45 PM PT from the O2 Arena, London, England. USA audiences can watch the live stream on Showtime, and ITV box office in UK Pay-Per-View viewers.