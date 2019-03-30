ALL ACCESS: Claressa Shields vs. Christina Hammer Full Episode 1 Video

SHOWTIME’s ALL ACCESS returns with a special behind the scenes look at the upcoming Claressa Shields vs. Christina Hammer super-fight for the undisputed women’s middleweight world championship on April 13 at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Claressa Shields and Christina Hammer are both undefeated world champions and ready for middleweight supremacy.

The 28-year-old Hammer comes from Germany and turned pro in 2009 and the very next year she won the WBO world middleweight title. In 2016 she captured the WBC belt against American champion Kali Reis.

Shields, 24, from Flint, Michigan is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, winning medals in 2012 and 2016 becoming the first American Olympic boxer male or female to win back to back gold medals in the Olympics.







She became a world champion in only her 4th pro fight defeating Nikki Adler by TKO for the WBC and IBF super middleweight titles. She would drop down in weight to campaign at middleweight and currently holds the WBA, WBC, and IBF belts.

The two female titlists will enter the ring as champions but only one will walk out of the ring with all the belts and their undefeated record still intact.

Episode one of ALL ACCESS takes viewers on the road as the two female champions announce their unification bout. The episode also covers the background of each boxer and gets insight on what they think of each other. The Two-part installment is narrated by Actress and Director Sonja Sohn and produced by Noah Lerner, Stephen Espinoza and Ross Greenburg.

All Access: Shields vs. Hammer – Episode 1



Video by SHO Sports

Shields vs. Hammer takes place at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 9PM ET/6PM PT live on SHOWTIME.