Boxing star Amir Khan saddened by terrorist attack on two mosques in New Zealand

Former world boxing champion Amir “King” Khan was deep in training for his upcoming April 20th WBO welterweight title fight against undefeated American champ Terence “Bud” Crawford when he heard the news of the devastating and tragic terrorist attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand on Friday.

Khan is from Bolton, England but of Pakistani heritage, he is also a proud and devout Muslim who credits his faith for helping guide him in the right path.

The news of the event sent shock waves around the globe. To savagely kill innocent people in a sacred place of worship is a disgusting and sinister act.

At least 49 individuals were dead and over 20 left severely injured and some clinging to life.







Khan sent out a tweet to his over 2 million social media followers on Twitter giving his thoughts on the tragic event:

“Heartbroken by the devastating news of deadly shootings at two mosques in New Zealand.

My heart goes out to the families of the murdered and all those impacted by this act of terror. Islamophobia kills – and has no place anywhere in the world” – @amirkingkhan March 15

The main suspect and shooter Brenton Harrison Tarrant was apprehended and appeared in court smiling and throwing up white power gestures to the court.

This type of hatred and evil has no place on this earth, and the families of the victims will never get to see their loved ones again over these cowards hateful actions.

