Charlie Edwards vs Angel Moreno, Joshua Buatsi, Lawrence Okolie, Jason Quigley Live Stream on DAZN/SKY Sports

The Charlie Edwards vs Angel Moreno WBC flyweight world championship from the Copper Box Arena, London on March 23 will be live streamed online in the US on DAZN and televised in the UK on Sky Sports.

Charlie Edwards (14-1, 6 KOs) turned professional in 2015 and the following year he fought Filipino IBF flyweight champion Johnriel Casimero for the world title. Edwards failed to capture a world title in his first attempt and was stopped by Casimero.

In 2018, Edwards would have another shot at a world title when he took on Nicaraguan champion Cristofer Rosales for the WBC world title and beat him by unanimous decision.

Tonight Edwards will defend his belt for the first time against little known Spanish challenger Angel Moreno (19-2-2, 6 KOs).







Joshua Buatsi (9-0, 7 KOs) won the bronze medal for Great Britain at the 2016 Olympic games and will try to keep his undefeated record when he faces Liam Conroy (16-3-1, 8 KOs) in a 12-round light heavyweight fight.

Lawrence Okolie (11-0, 8 KOs) comes from Hackney, London and represented Great Britain as a heavyweight in the 2016 Rio Olympic games. In the pro ranks he fights in the 200-pound division, and will try to defend his British cruiserweight title for the first time against Wadi Camacho (21-7, 12 KOs).

Former British lightweight champion Lewis Ritson suffered his first career defeat in October 2018 when he lost a Split Decision to Francesco Patera. Tonight he will take on German Argentino Benitez in a light-welterweight clash to get back in the win column.

Undefeated Irish middleweight Jason Quigley (15-0, 11KOs) will take on Mathias Eklund in an 8 round middleweight bout that will stream live on Facebook before the Sky/DAZN main broadcast.

DAZN/Matchroom March 23 Fight Card

Flyweight Championship – Charlie Edwards vs. Angel Moreno(WBC flyweight title)

Light Heavyweight – Joshua Buatsi vs. Liam Conroy

Cruiserweight – Lawrence Okolie vs. Wadi Camacho

Super Middleweight – Jason Quigley vs. Mathias Eklund

Light Welterweight – Lewis Ritson vs. German Argentino Benitez

Edwards vs Moreno takes place on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Copper Box Arena in London, England.