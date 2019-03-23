Chris Algieri compares the speed and punching power of Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence

Former WBO junior welterweight champion Chris Algieri is the only man to fight both Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao and Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. so he has a lot of insight on each boxer.

Algieri spoke to ThaBoxingVoice and gave his insight on what it was like to face Pacquiao and Spence, he also believes the age of Pacquiao would come into play against the much younger champion.

The attributes of speed, power and experience is what Algieri believes the fight will ultimately come down to.

Even though Algieri favors Spence to win, he still believes Pacquiao with his ring experience shouldn’t be underestimated.







“You can’t ever count him (Pacquiao) out. He’s got intangibles that fighters of our generations barely ever see,” said Algieri.

During the interview he gave a breakdown on who was faster and who hit harder.

“They are very different. Errol’s speed is related to his technique. He is a very sharp puncher technically very sound, and Manny is pretty much the opposite, his technique is not super sharp but he is so fast and talented, there is a lot of different ways to generate speed.

“I would say Manny is probably more shocking with his punching power, he will hit you with some punches that are surprising. Errol’s like a thudding power, he hits hard, he is a physically strong guy and throws a lot of punches. Errol is not a one punch guy he is a break you down hit you with a lot of punches guy, Manny can shock you with a single shot.”

Algieri has no plans of chasing a rematch with either Spence or Pacquiao since he dropped down from welterweight to campaign back at 140-pounds. He just won the WBO title eliminator against Danny Gonzalez in January putting him in line for a title shot against the current WBO light welterweight champion Maurice Hooker.