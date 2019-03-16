Errol Spence Jr. is going to make Mikey Garcia wish he stayed at lightweight

I honestly believe lightweight world boxing champion Mikey Garcia is biting off more than he can chew when he takes on Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. at the Cowboys stadium in Arlington, Texas on March 16.

Mikey must have been hit pretty hard in his last several fights to think he can step up to the big dog of the welterweight division and stand a chance.

I think the fight won’t last more than seven or eight rounds, the only way it goes longer than that is if Spence Jr. decides to let it go the distance or if Mikey starts to get on his bicycle and go into survival mode.

When Garcia moved up to 140 pounds to fight Adrien Broner and IBF champion Sergey Lipinets he couldn’t hurt either guy and he looked slow.







He vacated the IBF belt and went back to 135 pounds to defend his title against Robert Easter Jr. and instead of staying in his natural weight class he decided to call out Errol Spence Jr. and the fight was made.

I just don’t want any excuses being made for Mikey Garcia should he get knocked out cold or quit. Don’t discredit Spence either, give the man full credit for the win.

The excuses will come out saying that Spence picked on a smaller fighter, or Spence was a weight bully. There is no excuse, if anything, the only concern heading into the fight is Garcia working with controversial former BALCO PED dealer Victor Conte.

If there was really drug testing for this fight then it should be a no brainer Spence by TKO or KO, if Garcia lasts and is able to take the punches then questions will arise.

I think Mikey is a great fighter but he will regret making the decision to go up to welterweight to take on the most feared man in the division.

The only way his stock will rise in this fight is if he can give a brave effort and go out on his shield, because we sure know he ain’t going to beat Spence.

As for Spence, he can take that easy money fight against old man Manny Pacquiao and further build up his name into a PPV superstar, or he can take on Keith Thurman next to unify.

Tonight is Spence’s night, the Truth will prevail.