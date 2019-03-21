Errol Spence Jr. won’t go easy on Manny Pacquiao because he is still dangerous

Undefeated IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. fresh off his dominant victory over lightweight champion Mikey Garcia at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas was making the media rounds this week and one of the stops was the FOX sports morning show “Undisputed” with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe.

During his interview, Spence gave credit to Mikey Garcia for showing heart and even though he couldn’t knockout the much smaller fighter coming up in weight he was proud of his performance because he showed different wrinkles to his game.

Spence was known more of a brutal pressure fighter who would push forward and break his opponent down eventually stopping them, but for the Garcia fight he showed his boxing ability and used his jab and defense.

When asked by hosts Skip and Shannon one why Spence wants the Manny Pacquiao fight next he said because it would be an honor to face someone he watched growing up and the fight would be a huge event at the AT&T Stadium.







Skip Bayless has been a fan of Manny Pacquiao for over 10 years told Spence he worries about the 40-year-old ring legend facing him because he compared it to the last fight of the great Muhammad Ali who was a shell of himself taking on Trevor Berbick in the Bahamas, a fight that was sad to watch because of how much punishment an old past prime Ali took.

Bayless asked Spence if he would take it easy on an older Pacquiao and Spence said, “No, My motto is man down.”

“I feel like he is a great fighter, it’s going to be competitive because Pacquiao has heart, he is a warrior, he is a guy that’s going to give it his all and he’s not scared of anyone, it’s going to be a tough fight he is not just going to lay down,’ said Spence.

If the Manny Pacquiao vs. Errol Spence Jr. fight happens it could be in July of 2019 because Pacquiao wants to take care of his duties as a Senator in the Philippines and that month would be the best available time in his busy schedule to fight.