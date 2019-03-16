How to watch Mikey Garcia vs Errol Spence Jr online

The battle of two young undefeated world champions Mikey Garcia and Errol Spence Jr is going down at the home of the Dallas Cowboys the AT&T Stadium Arlington, Texas, live on March 16, PBC on FOX PPV.

Mikey Garcia (39-0, 30 KOs) is the current WBC lightweight world champion and he will try to jump up another weight class to welterweight to claim his fifth world title in a different weight division.

Garcia already owns belts from 126lbs to 140lbs. On July 28, 2018 he went back down to 135lbs to defend his title and unify against IBF champ Robert Easter Jr., Garcia won the fight via unanimous decision.

The move up to 147 is shocking because people suspected Garcia vacating his IBF junior welterweight title meant that the weight class was too high for him, but he decided to jump up another weight division to take on the most feared puncher in the division Errol Spence Jr.







Errol Spence Jr. (24-0, 21 KOs) is considered by many in and around boxing to be the most avoided current boxer. He had difficulty landing a title shot with welterweight champions until he finally got his chance against British champion Kell Brook.

Spence fought Brook in England on May 27, 2017 for the IBF welterweight championship, he went on to stop the champion in round 11 and becoming a champion.

Spence will have a huge fanbase fighting in his home state of Texas, but Garcia will also bring in a large contingent of Mexican American boxing fans on Saturday.

Tonight they have a chance to become superstars as they headline their very first PPV boxing event.

The event will be a must see for any boxing fan and will be live streamed online through FoxSports Pay-Per-View.

The Mikey Garcia vs. Errol Spence Jr. Pay-Per-View fight live stream can be viewed on your favorite device Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 9PM ET/6PM PT (No TV provider required) the price is $74.95 (foxsports.com/boxing/pbc/pay-per-view-spence-vs-garcia-33)