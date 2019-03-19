I fear for Manny Pacquiao’s health if he fights Errol Spence Jr.

As a long time fan of Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao, I sincerely hopes he avoids Errol Spence Jr. at all costs because that fight could end up being detrimental to his health.

What Spence Jr. did to Mikey Garcia on March 16 was a boxing master class but also he was able to sustain a high offensive pace for 12-rounds without getting tired.

Spence kept the distance and was able to avoid being countered by Garcia. He had the reflexes of a cat but also used his height and reach against the shorter Garcia.

What shocked me was the ability for the much smaller Garcia who was coming up from 135-pounds to take the punches of Spence.







Spence was hitting Garcia very hard to the body and landing some shots to the face yet Garcia refused to go down.

I have to give credit to Garcia for having the courage to step up in weight and being able to avoid a lot of the head shots from Spence. The fight was so one-sided, I was surprised that the referee didn’t step in and wave it off during the later rounds when Garcia was getting hit with multiple punches without returning fire.

After the fight Manny Pacquiao was invited to the ring apron by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, and Spence saw his chance to call out the aging Filipino boxer and challenge him to a fight at the AT&T stadium a place that Pacquiao has history since he headlined the first tow boxing matches at the giant football venue.

What I saw from Pacquiao’s body language was hesitation he seemed nervous and didn’t fully commit to agreeing to fight Spence.

I hope Manny doesn’t fight Spence because I fear for his health. Mikey Garcia might be a smaller division fighter but he walks around well over 165-pounds and he has a much better punch resistance compared to Manny.

Spence is the most feared man in boxing and he showed why on Saturday night.

Pacquiao at this stage of his career will have difficulty absorbing the punishment that Spence can dish out.

Spence has youth, he has the speed, power, and ring IQ to make it difficult for a past prime Manny to win.

I don’t see the Pacquiao vs. Spence fight ending well, I actually think this could end in a KO or Freddie Roach throwing in the towel for the first time in Pacquiao’s career.

The Filipino Senator is 40-years-old and has solidified himself in boxing history, he has nothing left to prove, but he might need the money and that is why he is so desperate for a Mayweather rematch.

If I were the Pacman, I would just try my hardest to convince Floyd Mayweather Jr. to come out of retirement and fight me, after that hang them up for good because going in the ring with a beast like Errol Spence Jr. would be a dangerous mistake.