Jordan Gill vs Emmanuel Dominguez, Riakporhe vs McCarthy, Anthony Sims Jr, Live Stream Online

Eddie Hearn’s JD NXTGEN Matchroom Boxing card on March 2nd, will be a stacked card full of rising young talent from East of England Arena in Peterborough and will be shown on DAZN in the US, Sky Sports in the UK and live streamed on Facebook.

The show will be headlined by undefeated featherweight Jordan Gill (22-0, 6 KOs) of Chatteris, England going against Argentine Emmanuel Dominguez (24-7-2, 16 KOs) in a 12-round contest for the Vacant WBA International featherweight title.

The 24-year-old Gill has the chance to make a statement tonight against Dominguez, if he wins in shining style he can climb the ranks in the WBA bringing him closer to a title shot.

Cruiserweight slugger Richard Riakporhe (8-0, 7 KOs) from Walworth, London will put his flawless record on the line against Irish boxer Tommy McCarthy (13-1, 6 KOs)for the WBA Inter-Continental cruiserweight title.







American super-middleweight Anthony Sims Jr. (17-0, 16 KOs) feels like Britain is a second home to him, and he wants to put on a show for the UK fans when he takes on Argentina’s Mateo Damian Veron (28-21-3, 8 KOs) in a 168lbs ten rounder.

Sims Jr. is an undefeated puncher signed to Matchroom USA, and promoter Eddie Hearn believes he has what it takes to become a big boxing star if he keeps winning fights and eventually wins a world title. He could be a huge crossover name in the future.

JD NXTGEN Fight Card March 2, 2019

Featherweight: Jordan Gill vs Emmanuel Dominguez

Cruiserweight: Richard Riakporhe vs Tommy McCarthy

Featherweight: Leigh Wood vs Abraham Osei Bonsu

Super-Middleweight: Anthony Sims Jr vs Mateo Damian Veron

Super-Welterweight: Joe Steed vs Miguel Aguilar

Super-Middleweight: John Docherty vs Yailton Neves

Super-Bantamweight: Qais Ashfaq vs Fadhili Majiha

Middleweight: Kieron Conway vs Gabor Gorbics

You can watch JD NXTGEN Jordan Gill vs Emmanuel Dominguez on March 2, 2019, 7:00pm in the UK, Live Online Video Stream in the United States on DAZN and on Sky Sports Facebook (facebook.com/skysportsboxing)