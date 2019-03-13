Junior Younan continues unbeaten streak with dominant win at Turning Stone Casino

Roc Nation Sports fighter Junior Younan (15-0, 10 KO’s) dominated in his return to the ring on Saturday, toppling rugged journeyman Derrick Findley (30-25, 20 KO’s) by way of unanimous decision on the Bivol vs. Smith / Hooker vs. LesPierre undercard at Turning Stone Resort & Casino in Verona, N.Y.

For most of the evening, Younan controlled the tempo against Findley – who last fought on August 12, 2018. The win marked Younan’s fifth win by TKO.

“I feel good about this win,” said Younan. “Derrick Findley is a very tough guy and I think I handled it well and showcased my growth. I want to thank my dad, my strength and conditioning coach and the New York Sports Science Lab for all the hard work, love and support.”

Younan, a Brooklyn, N.Y. native, is viewed as one of New York’s brightest boxing prospects. Younan’s prior fight, saw him defeat Evert Bravo (24-9, 18 KO’s) via a first-round TKO.







With the win over Findley and a consistent string of prior victories, Younan positions himself at the top of the light heavyweight division moving into future matches.

“Junior is one of our youngest but most promising boxers,” said Roc Nation Sports boxing promoter Dino Duva. “We’re so excited by the way he’s progressing, and he took a huge step tonight by competing on a great card. We look forward to his next bout which will be put together in the near future.”