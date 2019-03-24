Manny Pacquiao Twitter poll shows the majority of fans want him to rematch Mayweather

The 8-division world boxing champion and current Filipino Senator, Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao, put up a poll on his official Twitter account asking fans who he should fight next.

The fighters listed on the poll were Floyd Mayweather Jr., WBA “Super” Welterweight champion Keith Thurman, former champion Danny Garcia, and WBC champ and former sparring partner Shawn Porter.

The fan poll was put up on Twitter March 22, 2019 and ended on March 23 with over 80,000 people voting and the overwhelming majority favored a rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr. by 73 percent of the votes.

Left off of the list was IBF world champion Errol Spence Jr. who invited Manny Pacquiao to the ring after he defeated lightweight champion Mikey Garcia at the AT&T stadium in Arlington, Texas and challenged him to a super-fight in the summer.







Pacquiao’s main focus has always been a rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr. because he had a shoulder injury heading into the fight and couldn’t perform to his optimal ability due to being denied a Toradol painkiller injection on the night of the fight.

He later had surgery done on his shoulder by Dr Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles and fought several more times putting on better performances against younger opposition.

In order to land a rematch of their 2015 record-breaking Pay-Per-View bout (4.4 million buys), Pacquiao left his longtime promoter Bob Arum after his 2017 controversial loss to Jeff Horn and signed a multi-fight contract with Al Haymon and Premiere Boxing Champions who also handles Mayweather.

His first fight under the PBC banner was on January 19, 2019 a Showtime PPV against Adrien Broner, the fight did over 400,000 PPV buys and was Pacman’s first fight on US soil since his unanimous decision win over WBO champion Jessie Vargas in 2016.

The target date for Pacquiao’s next fight is in the summer favorably July so he has time off from his duties in the Philippine Senate.