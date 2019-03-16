Photo: Manny Pacquiao arrives in Texas to watch Spence Jr vs. Mikey Garcia

The Filipino Senator and current WBA “Regular” welterweight champion Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao arrived in Dallas, Texas early Saturday morning to be ringside for the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Mikey Garcia IBF welterweight championship fight live from the AT&T stadium on March 16.

Pacquiao is no stranger to the massive Dallas Cowboys football stadium, on March 13, 2010 he headlined the very first boxing match held at the home that Jerry Jones built when he took on African boxer Joshua Clottey and won.

The 40-year-old ring legend also fought Antonio Margarito at the stadium the same year and each time he drew massive crowds.

The talk around the boxing world is Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr. will both be in attendance.







Pacquiao’s next fight is still up in the air, he’s been chasing a rematch with Mayweather but the undefeated American superstar insists he is retired.

Other options are the winner of Spence vs. Garcia or WBA super champion Keith Thurman.

Pacquiao’s return could be sometime in the summer depending on his schedule in the Senate.

The Spence vs. Garcia IBF welterweight championship fight takes place on March 16, 2019 and will be aired live on PBC on FOX PPV.