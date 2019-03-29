Shane Mosley: The only way Manny Pacquiao retires is if an opponent makes him feel old

Retired three-division world champion “Sugar” Shane Mosley is one of the few legends who still believe 40-year-old Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao is an elite fighter and can hang with some of the young lions in the welterweight division.

Mosley, 47, who lost a unanimous decision to Pacquiao in 2011, told Fight Hub TV that he believes Pacquiao still has a lot left in the tank after his dominant win over Adrien Broner in January.

The signs of age however are there and even though Pacquiao looked fast, Mosley said he saw some slippage mainly in his movement and feints.

“Manny had good speed, pretty good power, but his movement wasn’t the same as far as the way he moves and ducks and comes in,” said Mosley.







“It seemed like he was a little unsure sometimes when he would delve in. I think (he was hesitant) from the Marquez KO and Adrien Broner was really fast with the right hand, so Pacquiao was being careful. He was a little nervous to go all the way in because he knew Broner had a good right hand.”

The 147-pound division is stacked with tough opponents and Mosley who fought top-level opponents well into his late 30s and 40s, felt it would take an opponent to really give it to Pacquiao and make him feel his age for him to consider retirement.

“Thurman, Spence, and Porter will be kinda hard, but like I said when you are 40 you believe you can still do everything. When I was 40 I fought a 21-year-old Canelo, I thought there is no way this young kid is going to win, so you need someone who is going to give that fight to make you say you cant do it no more.”

Mosley went on to say that nobody has shown Pacquiao that type of tough fight to make him consider hanging up the gloves. Until he finds that opponent he will continue to believe he can win.

“You gotta show me that I don’t deserve to be in here, because if you don’t I’m going to continue to fight,” said Mosley.

Pacquiao is the smallest welterweight (5’5 and 145 pounds walk around weight) in boxing and the oldest top-tier guy in the division. At 40 he is still competitive with men much bigger and younger than him.

He also holds a full-time job in politics as a Senator in the Philippines while making room in his busy schedule to train for championship level fights. This shows you just how special and impressive the Filipino ring legend is to be able to still compete and win at the top-level in one of the deepest divisions.