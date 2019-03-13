VIDEO: Errol Spence vs Mikey Garcia Final Press Conference Live Stream

Fight fans can watch the final fight week press conference for Errol Spence Jr. vs. Mikey Garcia welterweight championship live online through Premier Boxing Champions official YouTube live video stream (Wednesday, March 13, 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT).

The big fight is only a few days away and reigning undefeated IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. will take on four-division champion Mikey Garcia at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas Texas the Home of the Cowboys and it will be the first Pay-Per-View of the year for PBC on FOX.

Mikey Garcia was the only one bold enough to step up to the plate and willingly challenge the most feared welterweight Errol Spence Jr.

Some people are saying size matters, but history has shown that some ring legends were able to overcome a massive size difference and go up to beat larger men including Henry Armstrong, Roberto Duran and modern legend Manny Pacquiao.







Garcia is daring to be great as he steps up to 147-pounds to test himself and try to become a 5 weight class world champion.

Spence Jr. is widely considered the boogeyman of the welterweight division. He had a hard time landing a world title fight until Kell Brook gave him the opportunity to fight for the IBF world title.

Spence went all the way to Brook’s backyard in the UK and took the strap from him and is now aiming to unify all the belts.

Even though the size factor will come into play, Spence is not overlooking the skilled Garcia, he doesn’t want to go into the ring overconfident and get caught slipping.

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Mikey Garcia airs on Saturday night, March 16, 2019 at AT&T Stadium and live on FOX PPV.

VIDEO: Spence vs Garcia Final Press Conference



YouTube stream by Premier Boxing Champions