Video shows reporter Jenny Sushe giving a lap dance at Kubrat Pulev afterparty

After a video went viral of heavyweight boxing contender Kubrat Pulev kissing boxing reporter and Naked Sushi chef Jenny Sushe in a post fight interview, the female reporter claimed she was a victim of an unwanted sexual advance and was left traumatized.

Pulev who comes from Bulgaria claimed his innocence on social media and later would tell Bulgarian news that Jenny was not acting professional herself and very hands on with not only him but members of his team.

Jennifer Ravalo who goes by the name Jenny Sushe, hired powerful attorney Gloria Allred to help her in a sexual assault case against Pulev.

During her Thursday press conference she claimed she was uncomfortable and frustrated by Pulev’s unwelcome kiss and also said he grabbed her butt off camera after the kiss.







In her statement she said she was there at the boxing event as a professional, but new video of her at the afterparty shows that she was acting very unprofessional and didn’t look traumatized or uncomfortable at all.

In the video it shows her sitting on a member of Team Pulev’s lap and grinding her buttocks on his groin area.

The video contradicts Sushe’s comment that she was being very professional and went to the afterparty only to try to interview more boxers as part of her job.

The new video footage was released by popular boxing YouTube channel Fino Boxing and shows a smiling Jenny Sushe grinding on a man’s lap giving him a sexual dance called a lap dance commonly done at Strip clubs.

In the lap dance video she is smiling and jokingly says “Wait, there is no video right?” and Pulev can be seen in the distance text messaging on his phone.

Pulev was recently suspended by the CSAC (California State Athletic Commission) over the inappropriate kiss and must appear in front of the commission on May 14 to address the situation.