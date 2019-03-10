WATCH Dmitry Bivol vs Joe Smith Jr, Callum Johnson vs Seanie Monaghan, and Hooker vs LesPierre Live Online

Matchroom boxing will head over to the Turning Stone Resort and Casino in Verona, New York on March 9 with a stacked fight card that will be sure to deliver fireworks. Unbeaten champions WBA light-heavyweight Dmitry Bivol and WBO junior-welterweight Maurice Hooker will headline the fight card that will be live streamed online through DAZN in the USA and Sky Sports in the UK.

British boxing standout Callum Johnson will fight local star Sean Monaghan in a 10-round light-heavyweight attraction.

Dmitry Bivol (15-0, 11 KOs) is the current WBA 175-pound champion, and he comes from Russia but trains in southern California.

With great amateur background he was able to win world title in under 20 fights, showing his talent and skill level against some of the more experienced veterans like Isaac Chilemba, and Jean Pascal.







Tonight he will use his technical skill against a more gritty blue-collar All-American fighter Joe Smith Jr.

Joe Smith Jr. (24-2, 20 KOs) is as blue-collar as they come. The Long Island, NY native boxes professionally but works construction full-time and was able to stop Andrzej Fonfara and retire Bernard Hopkins.

He had a minor setback when he was out boxed by Cuban contender Sullivan Barrera losing a 10-round decision, but since his lost he has focused most of his time on training and believes it was a learning experience to make him better.

This will be the first world title fight for Smith and he wants to add this to another one of his big upset victories going into the fight as an underdog.

Undefeated Maurice Hooker (25-0-3 17KOs) will defend his WBO 140-pound world title against fellow unbeaten challenger Mikkel LesPierre (20-0-1 9KOs).

Hooker won the vacant WBO title in England against Terry Flanagan, he went on to successfully defend the title by stoppage against Alex Saucedo, this will be his second title defense.

In Callum Johnson’s last fight he fought for the IBF world light-heavyweight title against champion Artur Beterbiev and was knocked out in the fourth round.

He came up short in his first world title match, but is not going to give up on his goal of becoming a world champion, tonight he takes on local favorite Seanie Monaghan in a ten-rounder.

DAZN/Matchroom/Skysports March 9, 2019 Fight Card

Dmitry Bivol vs. Joe Smith Jr.(WBA light heavyweight title)

Maurice Hooker vs. Mikkel LesPierre (WBO junior welterweight title)

Callum Johnson vs. Seanie Monaghan

Tonight’s fights will be available to view online and live stream on DAZN in the USA (watch.dazn.com) and in the UK on Sky Sports.