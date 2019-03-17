Watch Errol Spence Jr. vs. Mikey Garcia LIVE PBC on FOX PPV

The first PBC on FOX PPV for 2019 will featured Texas fighter and undefeated IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. defending his title against four-division world champion and current WBC/IBF lightweight champ Mikey Garcia.

The event will take place at AT&T stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFL football team the Dallas Cowboys and it will be packed full of energy with a crowd ready to cheer on the action. Viewers can order the fight and view it online through the FOX sports PPV page and view it through various devices.

Errol Spence (24-0, 21 KOs) is widely regarded as the most avoided fighter in boxing. He possesses the size and power to keep fighters at an honest distance and combined with his southpaw stance it makes it much more difficult for smaller guys to close the distance on him.

The motto of the Texas resident is Man Down, meaning anytime he fights his opponent goes down. He is on the cusp of becoming a huge American boxing star and tonight’s huge FOX PPV card is his chance to shine in his first ever Pay-Per-View main event.







Mikey Garcia (39-0, 30 KOs) comes from a family of boxing pedigree. Father Eduardo trained his son Robert Garcia and Fernando Vargas to world titles. Mikey is the youngest and considered the most talented of the Garcia clan.

A lot of people were baffled by the desire to fight Spence Jr. when the majority of fighters on the PBC roster including the champions in the division were avoiding him like the plague.

This is a leap of faith situation for Garcia. He saw a weakness in Spence when he watched the Lamont Peterson and Kell Brook fights and he believes he can exploit them to win and become a 5 division world champion and the next PPV star.

Tonight one fighter will leave the ring with the belt and their undefeated record, and possibly become the next big welterweight superstar following the footsteps of Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao.

Also on the card is former 168-pound world champion David Benavidez taking on title contender J’Leon Love in a 10-rounder, former heavyweight title challenger Chris Arreola will face Jean Pierre Augustin, and undefeated former 118-pound Mexican champion Luis Nery fights former champion McJoe Arroyo of Puerto Rico.

March 19 PBC on FOX Fight Card

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Mikey Garcia (IBF welterweight championship)

David Benavidez vs. J’Leon Love

Luis Nery vs. McJoe Arroyo

Chris Arreola vs. Jean Pierre Augustin

Watch Premier Boxing Champions: Spence vs. Garcia Sat, Mar 16, 2019 at the AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas live on Fox PPV (www.foxsports.com/boxing/pbc/pay-per-view-spence-vs-garcia-33) at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.