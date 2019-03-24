WATCH Lamont Peterson vs Sergey Lipinets, Anthony Peterson vs Argenis Mendez LIVE Stream on FS1

Former 2-division champion Lamont Peterson will take on former IBF light welterweight champion Sergey Lipinets on Sunday’s PBC on FS1 that will also feature Lamont’s brother Anthony Peterson in the co-main event against former 140-pound title holder Argenis Mendez in a 10-rounder.

Tonight’s double-header will take place at the MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, Maryland and televised on Fox Sports 1, FOX Deportes in Spanish and live streamed on FoxSports.com for cable subscribers.

Lamont Peterson (35-4-1, 17 KOs) held the IBF and WBA light welterweight titles from 2011 to 2015, before moving up and capturing the WBA welterweight title in 2017.

Peterson last fought in January of 2018 when he went up to challenge Errol Spence Jr. for his IBF belt, only to lose by RTD in the 7th round.







Tonight he will take on a game former champion and try to bounce back in 2019.

Sergey Lipinets (14-1, 10 KOs) started off in kickboxing before starting boxing in 2014 with only a brief amateur boxing career. Within a short amount of time and a handful of fights, he was able to become a world champion by defeating Japanese contender Akihiro Kondo by decision to win the vacant IBF light welterweight title.

Lipinets would eventually lose the belt to Mike Garcia in his first title defense, and moved up to welterweight beating Erick Bone by majority decision.

Anthony Peterson will try to hold off former IBF super featherweight world champion Argenis Mendez in a 10-round light welterweight bout.

The Peterson brothers are from Washington, D.C. and will have the motivation of fighting in their home state of Maryland in front of cheering fans.

PBC on FS1 March 24 Fight Card

Welterweight – Lamont Peterson vs. Sergey Lipinets

Light Welterweight – Anthony Peterson vs. Argenis Mendez

Junior Middleweight – Jamontay Clark vs. Vernon Brown

Watch PBC on FS1 Live Stream (foxsports.com/boxing) on SUNDAY, MARCH 24, 2019 8PM ET / 5PM PT.