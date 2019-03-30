WATCH Liam Smith vs Sam Eggington, Anthony Fowler vs Scott Fitzgerald Live Online

Matchroom boxing heads to the M&S Bank Arena in England with a stacked boxing card featuring homegrown talent from Liverpool.

Former world champion Liam Smith taking on Sam Eggington in the main event, Anthony Fowler versus Scott Fitzgerald in a bad blood showdown between two undefeated former Great Britain teammates, Joe Hughes vs. Robbie Davies Jr. for the European & British super lightweight Championship, and heavyweight David Price in a do or die fight with Kash Ali.

Tonight’s event will shown in the US on DAZN streaming app, and in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Action.

Liam Smith (26-2-1, 14 KOs) comes from a long line of fighting brothers. He won the WBO junior middleweight championship in 2015 stopping American John Thompson in the seventh round for the vacant title. After two title defenses he stepped up to fight Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, and lost his belt by knockout in the ninth round.







In Smith’s last fight he tried to recapture his WBO title against undefeated Mexican champion Jaime Munguia but lost a hard-fought unanimous decision against the hard punching champion.

Sam Eggington (23-5, 15 KOs) is a career welterweight with big wins over Frankie Gavin and Paulie Malignaggi, but he has yet to claim a world title. Heading into tonight’s fight Eggington will be the underdog and will need to dig deep to defeat the more seasoned Smith.

Anthony Fowler (9-0, 8 KOs) is a rising young British junior middleweight prospect and former top amateur. He turned pro in 2017 and is quickly making a name for himself in the pro ranks with all but one of his wins by KO.

Scott Fitzgerald (12-0, 9 KOs) who was a teammate with Fowler in the amateurs is also undefeated, the two boxers although teammates have bad blood. Fowler believes Fitzgerald is all talk and wants to shut his mouth in the ring to teach him a lesson, but Fitzgerald believes he will stop the Scouse fighter.

Former Olympic bronze medalist David Price’s boxing career is filled with a series of lows, he went from being a highly regarded prospect and possible future British heavyweight hopefully to getting knocked out multiple times. Tonight his fight with Kash Ali is a do or die, if he loses it could be the last time he puts on a pair of gloves.

March 29 Matchroom Boxing Liverpool Fight Card

Junior Middleweight – Liam Smith vs. Sam Eggington

Heavyweight – David Price vs. Kash Ali

Junior Middleweight – Anthony Fowler vs. Scott Fitzgerald

Light Welterweight – Joe Hughes vs. Robbie Davies Jr

Light Welterweight – Philip Bowes vs. Tom Farrell

Super Bantamweight – Paul Butler vs. Fadhili Majiha

Cruiserweight – Craig Glover vs. Vaclav Pejsar

Lightweight – Gerard Carroll vs. Des Newton

Lightweight – Tasha Jonas vs. Feriche Mashauri

Light Heavyweight – Thomas Whittaker Hart vs. Przemyslaw Binienda

Liam Smith vs. Sam Eggington Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 7pm from the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool live online in the USA on DAZN streaming service and on SKY Sports Action in the UK.