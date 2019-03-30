Watch Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs Doudou Ngumbu, Egidijus Kavaliauskas vs Ray Robinson Live on ESPN

Top Rank on ESPN will air an action packed double-header Gvozdyk vs. Ngumbu and Kavaliauskas vs. Robinson live from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on March 30, the undercard bouts will livestream online through the ESPN + app and the main card will be shown on TV on ESPN/ESPN Deportes.

Oleksandr Gvozdyk (16-0, 13 KOs) is the undefeated WBC light heavyweight world champion from Ukraine but trains out of Oxnard, California.

He is in good company with fellow Ukrainian Olympic teammates lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko and undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk training out of the same Southern California gym.

In his first title fight he became the WBC and lineal light heavyweight world champion when he stopped long reigning champ Adonis Stevenson in the 11th round. It would also be his first fight under decorated trainer Teddy Atlas. The fight ended in tragedy with Stevenson rushed to the hospital with a brain injury and under a coma for several days.







Doudou Ngumbu (38-8, 14 KOs) is a 37-year-old is Congolese born French ring veteran. This is the first title fight for him and he will be in against a much younger stronger 31-year-old champion. It would be a long shot if he could beat Gvozdyk but anything can happen in boxing and everyone has a chance.

The co-main event will be a ten round welterweight bout between undefeated Lithuanian contender Egidijus “Mean Machine” Kavaliauskas and slick southpaw from Philly Ray Robinson.

The winner of Kavaliauskas (21-0, 17 KOs) versus Ray Robinson (24-3, 12 KOs) could be next in line to fight WBO world welterweight champion and Top Rank star Terence “Bud” Crawford should he beat Amir Khan on April 20th.

The nontelevised undercard ESPN+ live stream will feature young prospects and rising stars in the Top Rank stable.

March 30 Top Rank on ESPN Fight Card

Light Heavyweight – Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Doudou Ngumbu

Welterweight – Ray Robinson vs. Egidijus Kavaliauskas

Welterweight – Kudratillo Abdukakhorov vs. Keita Obara

Heavyweight – Cassius Chaney vs. Christian Mariscal

Welterweight – Fredrick Lawson vs. Juan Ruiz

Heavyweight – Sonny Conto vs. Omar Acosta

Super Bantamweight – Jeremy Adorno vs. Sebastian Baltazar

Junior Welterweight – Askhat Ualikhanov vs. Jose Lopez

Super Featherweight – Joshafat Ortiz vs. James Thomas

Super Middleweight – Christian Mbilli vs. Humberto Gutierrez

Featherweight – Donald Smith vs. Jose Antonio Martinez

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs Doudou Ngumbu and Egidijus Kavaliauskas vs Ray Robinson Live Stream undercard on ESPN + at 6:30 PM ET/PT and the maincard live on TV on ESPN/ESPN Deportes 10:30 pm ET/PT.