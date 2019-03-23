WATCH Sam Bowen vs Jordan McCorry, Challenger vs Haywood, Nathan Gorman, and Tommy Fury Online

Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions presents an action packed night at the Morningside Arena in Leicester, England​ with Sam Bowen vs. Jordan McCorry and CJ Challenger vs. Kyle Haywood headlining the live streamed event on March 23.

Also on the card is Nathan Gorman vs. Kevin Johnson, and Tommy Fury vs. Maksims Ogurcovs.

Undefeated British super-featherweight champion Sam Bowen (14-0, 10 KOs) was originally scheduled to fight Ronnie Clark but an injury forced him to withdraw from the match early March.

Jordan McCorry (17-4-1, 4 KOs) stepped up on short notice to take on the talented Leicester fighter and knows he will have a tough test fighting in his opponents backyard as a late replacement.







Two young undefeated Leicester welterweights CJ Challenger and Kyle Haywood will face off in the ring for the vacant Midlands Area super welterweight title.

Undefeated heavyweight Nathan Gorman is trained by Manchester boxing legend Ricky Hatton and will step up in competition against American veteran and former WBC title challenger Kevin Johnson.

Gorman is only 22-years-old and if he keeps on winning the natural fight to make down the line would be a showdown with fellow young heavyweight prospect Daniel Dubois.

Light heavyweight Tommy Fury the younger brother of undefeated heavyweight boxing star Tyson Fury, will have his second professional fight on the card against Maksims Ogurcovs.

March 23 Leicester Fight Card

Heavyweight – Nathan Gorman vs. Kevin Johnson

Featherweight – Sam Bowen vs. Jordan McCorry

Junior Middleweight – CJ Challenger vs. Kyle Haywood

Light Heavyweight – Tommy Fury vs. Maksims Ogurcovs

The Bowen vs McCorry card will be live streamed online on BTSport.com on March 23, 2019 at 7:30pm, also available on tablet and mobile devices on the BT Sport app and in the USA on ESPN+ (at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT).