Watch Shawn Porter vs Yordenis Ugas PBC Live Stream on Fox Sports Go

Premier Boxing Champions hosts a WBC welterweight title fight between champion “Showtime” Shawn Porter and Cuban challenger Yordenis Ugas live from the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on March 9.

Shawn Porter (29-2-1, 17 KOs) comes from Akron, Ohio and made the switch from star high school football player to top amateur boxer in the middleweight division.

His father Kenny Porter who also trains him said the two of them made many sacrifices and always believe in their dream of become a world boxing champion.

Gaining experience as Manny Pacquiao’s chief sparring partner for a few camps, Porter made the leap to sign with Al Haymon to help guide his boxing career.







He achieved his dream of becoming a world champion on December 7, 2013, when he beat Devon Alexander for the IBF welterweight championship. After losing that belt to Kell Brook he became a champion for the second time when he won the vacant WBC title against former world champion Danny Garcia on September 8, 2018.

Tonight will be the first defense of his WBC belt and it will come against a very dangerous and crafty Cuban Olympian Yordenis Ugas.

Ugas (23-3, 11 KOs) won the bronze medal for Cuba at the 2008 Olympic games in Beijing, China, a few years later he defected and turned pro in 2010.

Tonight will be the first time the Cuban amateur medalist will fight for a world title in his 9 year professional boxing career. This is every boxers dream and he will try his best to make it come true.

Full Fight Night Card March 9 PBC on FOX

Shawn Porter vs Yordenis Ugas

Abel Ramos vs Francisco Santana

Efe Ajagba vs Amir Mansour

Damien Vazquez vs Juan Carlos Payano

Eimantas Stanionis vs Sammy Figueroa

Robert Guerrero vs Hevinson Herrera

Jesus Cuellar vs Carlos Padilla

Rolando Romero vs Nicolas A. Velazquez

Isaac Avelar vs Juan Antonio Lopez

David Gomez vs George Carranza

Ruben Rodriguez vs Jeremiah De Los Santos

Jose Perez vs Carlos Trevino

Justin Cardona vs Phillip Bounds

Viktor Slavinskyi vs Angel Morrell

SATURDAY, MARCH 09, 2019 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT live on FOX, and live streamed online through the FoxSportsGo.com service.