WATCH Tevin Farmer vs Jono Carroll, Gabe Rosado vs Maciej Sulecki, Katie Taylor vs Rose Volante LIVE

Philadelphia’s Liacouras Center will be the venue of Matchroom boxing’s March 15 card featuring Philly fighters Tevin Farmer, Hank Lundy, Avery Sparrow and Gabe Rosado, the boxing broadcast will also feature Irish female boxing superstar Katie Taylor and will be live streamed on DAZN and shown on Sky Sports in the UK.

Tevin Farmer (28-4-1 6KOs) comes from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and owns the IBF super featherweight world title, he worked hard to win the title and wants to unify all the belts.

Jono Carroll (16-0-1 3KOs) is an undefeated Irish contender with a slick boxing style, and will try to achieve the dream of becoming a world champion tonight.

Farmer vs. Carroll is a showdown between two crafty southpaw boxers with little power, but they make up for the lack of KOs with great technical boxing skill and work rate.







Gabe Rosado (24-11-1 14 KOs) is one of the fighters who best represents Philly. He has the heart and the blue-collar work ethic that Philly fighters are known for. Having been on the short end of several bad and close decisions, he will try to make a big statement tonight against Sulecki.

Maciej Sulecki (27-1 11 KOs) of Poland is determined to become a world champion in the middlweight division and sees Rosado as his gateway to a title shot.

The winner of Rosado vs. Sulecki will likely become the next title challenger to fight undefeated WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade

Katie Taylor won the Olympic Gold medal in women’s boxing in 2012, and now holds the IBF and WBA lightweight titles. She is the pride of Ireland and is currently undefeated.

Tonight Taylor will try to unify the belts against tough Brazilian WBO champion Rose Volante.

March 15, 2019 DAZN/SKY Fight Card

Tevin Farmer vs. Jono Carroll (IBF junior lightweight title)

Katie Taylor vs. Rose Volante (IBF/WBA/WBO women’s lightweight title unification)

Gabriel Rosado vs. Maciej Sulecki

The broadcast starts at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT live on DAZN (watch.dazn.com) in the USA and on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.