Watch The Pulev-Dinu, Magdaleno-Ramos Entire Undercard Live Stream

Top Rank and ESPN+ will live stream the entire undercard of the Kubrat Pulev vs. Bogdan Dinu and Jessie Magdaleno vs. Rico Ramos doubleheader on March 23.

The card will feature young talent from the Top Rank stable and fighters coming up the ranks ready to build up their resume to break into the higher ranks.

Rising super featherweight Erick De Leon (18-0-1, 10 KOs) will put his undefeated record on the line against Jose Luis Gallegos (16-5, 12 KOs). This will be De Leons first fight in the ring since suffering a shoulder injury against Adrian Young in July.

Top 140-pound contender Maxim Dadashev will take on tough Filipino journeyman Ricky Sismundo in a 10-round scrap.







South African southpaw and 147-pound contender and former IBO world champion Chris van Heerden is newly signed to the Top Rank stable, and he will take on Mahrony Montes in a welterweight 10-round bout.

Former 2008 US Olympian Javier Molina (18-2, 8 KOs) will take on hard-hitting Abdiel Ramirez (24-3-1, 22 KOs) in a super lightweight bout.

Featherweight standout Tyler McCreary (15-0, 7 KOs) takes on Roberto Castaneda (23-11-1, 16 KOs) in his Top Rank debut.

Former top California amateur David Kaminsky (3-0, 2 KOs) will fight Mixed Martial Artist and Bare Knuckle Boxer Estevan Payan (1-6-1, 1 KOs) in a four-round middleweight bout.

The Entire Pulev vs. Dinu, Magdaleno vs. Ramos Undercard on March 23, 2019 will LIVE stream on ESPN+ at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm. PT.