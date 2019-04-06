All Access: Shields vs. Hammer Full Episode 2 Video

ALL ACCESS: Shields vs. Hammer follows Claressa Shields and Christina Hammer as they prepare for their world middleweight championship bout for the title of undisputed champion on April 13.

Episode 2 of the Emmy Award winning program, shows us a glimpse of both champions training and in camp lifestyle.

Shields the two-time Olympic gold medalist who comes from the state of Michigan, relocates herself to the Colorado Springs USA boxing gym, the home camp for Olympic boxers training to compete in the summer games.

Her coach is John David Jackson a former two-division world champion who held the title at 154 and 160 pounds.







Shields confidence during training shows she believes Hammer is an easy fight, she even calls the German champion weak-minded and claims she is snowboarding instead of training hard. Her goal is to destroy Hammer by knockout.

Hammer trains in Seefeld, Austria in the freezing cold mountain air which she believes helps build mental and physical toughness.

She trains 3 times a day under head coach Dimitri Kirnos and boxing specialist Nick Morsnik who handles her strength and conditioning work.

For Hammer’s team they want her reflexes, power and stamina to be on point because they know just how big this fight is and they respect their opponents capabilities means they cannot take a day off.

Shields revealed that when she just won the Gold medal, Hammer’s team reached out to the 17-year-old American to fight her in a 10 round professional boxing match. Shields felt this was wrong and they were trying to take advantage of her at the time but she instead opted to compete in the Olympics again and won her second Gold Medal before deciding to turn pro.

The winner of Shields vs. Hammer will be the undisputed women’s middleweight champion of the world a rare feat in boxing.

SHOWTIME – All Access: Shields vs. Hammer – Episode 2



Video by SHOsports

Claressa Shields vs. Christina Hammer undisputed women’s middleweight championship takes place on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 9:00PM ET/6:00PM PT live on SHOWTIME from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.