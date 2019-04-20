Big Baby Miller apologizes on Instagram for using PEDs for Anthony Joshua fight

Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller has finally admit to fans and the public that he was caught cheating while training for the biggest fight of his career against unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden on June 1st.

Miller (23-0-1, 20 KOs) who is currently undefeated was quick to slander the name of Anthony Joshua during the lead up to their fight by telling everyone Joshua was a cheater who took steroids to get stronger and gain muscle.

It turned out the real drug cheater was Miller who used the hurling of accusations to deflect attention away from his own performance enhancing drug usage.

He failed multiple VADA drug test samples and his March 20 sample came back positive for the dangerous performance enhancer called GW1516 which helps endurance and fat burning, but has the possibility of causing cancer.







He later would test positive for Human Growth Hormone and EPO. He tried to claim innocence after the first failed VADA drug test, saying he never knowingly took any PEDs and would never cheat, but after several other tests came back dirty with other drugs in his system he had no choice but to stop lying and come clean.

“This your boy Big Baby Miller here, a lot can be said right now but let’s get straight to the point. I messed up. I made a bad call. A lot of ways to handle the situation, and I handled it wrong and paying the price for it. I’m missing out on a big opportunity and I’m hurting inside. My heart is bleeding right now. I hurt my family, my friends, my team, my supporters, but I’m gonna own up to it.” link to Instagram video apology

Miller would end his message by telling fans he is humbled by the experience and would like to do better.

The fight would have earned Miller several million dollars and the chance to make history by becoming a heavyweight champion. He lost out on the biggest life changing fight of his career by making the wrong life changing decision of using multiple performance enhancing drugs leading up to the June 1st bout.

Promoter Eddie Hearn insists Anthony Joshua will still fight at Madison Square Garden in New York on June 1, 2019 and is looking for a replacement opponent for the British boxing star.