Big Baby Miller could play spoiler and knockout Anthony Joshua

Undefeated British heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua could be in for the shock of his life when he faces Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller on June 1st in his US debut at the historical Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Joshua has fought the majority of his bouts in the United Kingdom and he is widely known in the boxing community as the one heavyweight who is avoiding Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

Tyson Fury had the balls to step up to the plate and fight the best heavyweight in the division Deontay Wilder at the Staples Center in Downtown, Los Angeles.

Fury went to the USA to take on the man who Joshua has avoided for years. I had Wilder winning the fight but you gotta give Fury major props for getting up after that two piece combo in round 12.







If Joshua was hit with that combo he would be sleeping and the ref would have to wave it off.

Deontay Wilder is actually a smaller man fighting much bigger men, he is just tall, but in terms of weight he only walks around at 209 pounds he could easily cut down to cruiserweight and become a champion there.

His natural power is a gift from God, no steroids or supplements. Guys like Joshua went from being skinny to being huge and muscular in a short period. All that muscle will just gas you out in a fight.

The sad reality is the Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua fight may never fight because this undefeated former kickboxer from Brooklyn named Big Baby Miller could spoil the day by upsetting Joshua.

Miller is a big guy fighting at 300 pounds but he is very quick which makes him a dangerous foe. He also has power, I won’t be shocked if he catches Joshua flush on the chin and knocks him out cold.

It will ultimately come down to chins. I think Joshua has a suspect chin. I seen him nearly get knocked out by Wladimir Klitschko and wobbled or stunned by grazing shots.

If Joshua can’t hurt Miller early and starts to tire, I could see Miller throwing some vicious hooks on a tired Joshua and send him to the canvas.

This could be another cherry pick gone wrong situation.

The man who will be devastated the most will be promoter Eddie Hearn because if Joshua loses he will lose his cash cow and wished he would have taken the Wilder fight.

If Joshua loses to Miller there goes that USA fanbase, he will just have to pack his bags and go back to Great Britain where he can continue to fight no hopers and the British crowd will eat it up.