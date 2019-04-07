CEO Nobu Sakakibara claims Manny Pacquiao will be part of RIZIN 15 MMA event

Eight-division world boxing champion, Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao, is following the footsteps of American rival Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. , he signed a contract with Japanese Mixed Martial Arts promotion RIZIN on Sunday but the details of the contract are still a mystery.

On Sunday morning, the CEO of RIZIN Fighting Federation, Nobu Sakakibara posted on his Twitter account that he was in the Philippines and along with the tweet was a picture of him standing side by side with the Filipino boxing legend going over what seems to be a contract.

As of now nobody knows what the contract is for but the CEO of RIZIN claims Pacquiao will be involved with the upcoming RIZIN 15 event.

It’s unlikely to be an exhibition bout since the event is coming up on April 21 and there would be little time to promote or train, but it could be more like a push for a future event to be held in the Philippines with Pacquiao helping promote it as a spokesman or ambassador.







Mayweather fought an exhibition bout at RIZIN 14 new year’s eve card in Tokyo where he stopped undefeated Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in the first round. The bout apparently earned Mayweather $8 million.

I’m here in the Philippines. RIZIN.15 will have this man involved in a way. We will be ready to announce as I get back to Japan! #rizin15 #MannyPacquiao (@nobu_sakakibara) April 7, 2019

The event is coming up in a few weeks, Rizin 15 – Yokohama will be held on April 21, 2019 at the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan.

It will feature Jiri Prochazka vs. “King Mo” Muhammed Lawal for the inaugural Rizin Light Heavyweight Championship.

Mayweather recently spent several days in the Philippines on vacation but was mum on talks of a meeting with Pacquiao and shot down the possibility of a rematch.