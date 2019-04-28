Daniel Dubois vs Richard Lartey Full Fight Video Replay

On the hottest heavyweight prospects in boxing is Daniel “Dynamite” Dubois.

At only 21 years of age, he’s already made noise in the UK boxing scene and with the size and power he has put other heavyweights on notice.

On Saturday night April 27 at the SSE Arena in Wembley, London, he faced Ghanaian boxer Richard Lartey in what would become the toughest bout of the young Brits boxing career.

Daniel Dubois (11-0, 10 KOs) remained undefeated but destroyed the durable African fighter in four rounds. The heart of a lion is what Lartey (14-2, 11 KOs) showed but his will was not enough to compete with the sheer power of Dubois.







At ringside was another rising British heavyweight and that is former Olympian Joe Joyce who took the silver medal at the 2016 Rio games.

Joyce at 33 is much older than Dubois but he also has power in his punches with all 8 of his wins coming by way of knockout.

A showdown between Dubois and Joyce would be a huge fight that could sell out an arena in London. When you pit two devastating punchers against each other there is a knockout ending written all over it.

The biggest British boxing star is unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and Dubois has his eyes set on becoming a world champion just like AJ and possibly fighting him in the future.

Watch the Dubois vs. Lartey fight replay below.

Video: Daniel Dubois vs. Richard Lartey Full Heavyweight Fight Replay



YouTube video uploaded by BT Sport Boxing