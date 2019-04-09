Danny Garcia warns Granados: I’ve never been an opponent, been champion my whole career

Former two-division world champion Danny “Swift” Garcia and top contender Adrian Granados are scheduled to fight on April 20 at the Dignity Health Sports Park, in Carson, California, and to promote their upcoming bout they spoke with various media outlets.

The two combatants were on the Inside PBC Boxing show on FS1 hosted by Kate Abdo, Shawn Porter, and Abner Mares to answer questions surrounding their welterweight showdown.

When host Kate Abdo asked Granados if there was any bad blood or dislike between the two of them, he kept it professional.

“I don’t feel that way, it’s just business were both opponents, I see him as another opponent and he sees me the same way,” said Granados.







Garcia agrees that this fight is just business and isn’t looking at Granados as a soft touch or easy fight.

“No, definitely not,” said Garcia on whether Granados is an easy opponent. “I’m preparing for this fight like I do for all my big fights. I know what its like to be at a high level, I know what kinda intensity in training camp and plan on performing at a high level come April 20th and I’m definitely not taking him (Granados) light”

Host Abner Mares brought up a comment Garcia made calling Granados a stepping stone, and the two fighters exchanged words.

“I mean its cool, I think most of the boxing public are starting to see me as just a gatekeeper or somebody tough but I’ve been in with world champion Shawn Porter and Adrien Broner and I know they know I come with it,” said Granados. ” I’m not afraid to back down from anybody. I see Danny Garcia as just another opponent. I respect what he’s done in the sport but he is just another man in my way”

Garcia took offense when Granados referred to him as “Just another opponent” and made sure the Chicago native refrained from repeating those words.

“I’ve never been an opponent,” said Garcia. “I’ve been a champion my whole career. I’ve always been at the top of the game, and never been an opponent, change those words buddy.”

At the end of the day both fighters believe the fight is going to be great, and will give their all when they step into the ring at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on April 20, 2019 at 8:00 PM ET/PT on FOX.